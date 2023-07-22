Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames salute their fans following a 3–1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on February 23, 2013.

 Courtesy Resolute/Wikimedia Commons

Calgary tied for first place for the best Canadian cities to be a sports fan, according to a study conducted by OnlineGambling.ca (OGCA). 

Calgary scored the top spot with a 4.7/10 score, according to the study.

(2) comments

guest1019
guest1019

Moving from this cesspool Ontario to Alberta first opportunity and this is just one more good reason.

Daddy Stovepipe
Daddy Stovepipe

Must be their iconic Saddledome that took Calgary over the top. lol

