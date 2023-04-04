Private healthcare

The Canada Health Act, enacted in 1984 after being passed unanimously in the House of Commons, laid out criteria to ensure "reasonable access to health services without financial or other barriers." 

Universal healthcare systems outside of Canada have managed to reduce their surgical backlogs by incentivizing greater efficiency through alternative funding models and using the private sector, according to a Fraser Institute study. 

“Canadians were already dealing with record-long medical wait times before the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated an already bad situation,” said Fraser Institute senior fellow and study co-author Yanick Labrie in a Tuesday press release. 

rianc
The study finds that having money follow the patient and increasing the use of private contractors as the way to solve the waiting lists in Canada. Yet the NDP and Lieberals all call for less use of private contractors and just spending more money. Yet the NDP did that here in Alberta and it didn't work, wait times increased rather decrease. It is time to change how we do healthcare because the old way isn't working.

