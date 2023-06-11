Canada comes in third place on which countries are the best at supporting transgender people, according to a study conducted by travel research website Asher and Lyric.
“While the fight for LGBTQ+ rights rages around the globe, transgender people are facing unique challenges in their efforts to live freely and safely,” said Asher and Lyric co-founders Asher and Lyric Fergusson in a blog post.
“This new study is an accompaniment to our annual LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index to specifically address trans issues.”
These metrics address the needs necessary for transgender people to live according to their gender identity while being safe from discrimination and harm. All metrics were given equal weight, but gender identity recognition and transgender murder rates were twice that.
The study said Canada came in third place because there are sexual orientation and gender identity protections, constitutional protections, and hate crime provisions; it is legal to change gender without sex reassignment surgery, and a low transgender murder rate. It said Canada’s grade for defending transgender people is an A.
The best country for transgender people is Malta. While Malta had similar metrics and scored an A like Canada did, it came in first place because 16-year-olds can apply for gender identity changes without parental consent.
Second place went to Portugal. The countries right behind Canada were Sweden, Bolivia, and Belgium.
Other countries which received As were Croatia, Denmark, Norway, Greece, and Switzerland. There were 15 countries which earned an A-.
The study went on to say the worst country for transgender people is Guyana.
It said Guyana came in last place because there are no sexual orientation and gender identity protections, constitutional projections, or hate crime provisions for transgender people; identifying as transgender is illegal; and a high transgender murder rate. Guyana’s score on transgender rights was an F.
Subsequent to Guyana was Malaysia. This was followed by Saudi Arabia, Malawi, and the United Arab Emirates.
There were 69 other countries which scored Fs. Twenty-one others received D-s.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in March transgender women are women amid a rise in anti-transgender hate in Canada and around the world.
“We will always stand up to this hate — whenever and wherever it occurs,” said Trudeau.
And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs.
Trudeau started off by saying when women and girls are empowered, families, communities, and societies succeed. As people mark International Women’s Day and celebrate women and girls, he said they should “keep working to build a more equal and equitable future.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
Anybody who supports these pedophiles deserve to rot in jail and are going to H E double hockey sticks!
Transgender rights just like LBTQ blah blah blah rights, what a joke! They want acceptance and approval which they're not going to get!
Houston, we have a problem.
Trudeau poisoned and infected Canada is great at protecting the “human rights” of some 50 year old man pedophile lunatic who identifies as a 12 year old girl but not so good at protecting the human rights of millions of people who don’t want a forced dangerous and deadly medical injection in their arm
What a joke our “human rights” industry is
What an insane corrupted sewer this country is under the despicable and evil globalist pedophile demon Trudeau
What an abomination Canada has turned into. We deserve the treatment Sodom and Gomorrah recieved.
Up until 2012 the Gender Confused were treated as a Mental Issue . . . which is what it is. Today they have achieved a status even higher than a minority race.
This of course is completely insane . . . as it is not possible to change your Genetics or designated Sex from Birth. This is entirely a Mental Issue . . . Drs. & Hospitals are getting wealthy abusing these folks . . . and after all the drama many post-op trannies chose the final exit.
Don't care what you do if you are over 18 . . . but indoctrinating Children, mutilating them for life with surgery & drugs should get a long prison term.
Went to IKEA the other day . . . there was a lady sitting in a Parking Spot who claimed she was a Car . . . today many would believe her & buy her a gallon of gas.
