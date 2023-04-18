Canadian coins

The premium wages and generous benefits Canadian public servants enjoy compared to the private sector is one area where governments could look to reduce costs following the recession, according a study conducted by the Fraser Institute. 

“At a time when governments across Canada are facing serious fiscal pressures as a result of the recession, bringing government sector compensation in line with the private sector would help reduce costs without necessarily affecting services,” said Fraser Institute senior fellow Ben Eisen in a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report.

(2) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

It certainly was not worth conducting a study to figure that out. We all know government employees are overpaid and underworked.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

In what world is that correct???? None I know...

Report Add Reply

