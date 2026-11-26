CALGARY — Alberta accounted for 73% of Canada’s direct oil and gas jobs in 2025, but most of the industry’s supply chain jobs were elsewhere. An estimated 173,900 of those positions, or 54%, were outside the province, according to a November 26 report from the Montreal Economic Institute.Across Canada, the institute estimates oil and gas supported 696,500 jobs, or 3.3% of national employment. The industry employed 199,500 people directly and supported another 322,000 jobs through its suppliers. The institute attributed a further 175,000 jobs to spending by workers. .Canadian oil and gas sector faces slower drilling activity through 2029.That works out to about 2.5 additional jobs for every person the sector employed directly.Ontario had 93,300 jobs tied to oil and gas despite producing little of either. Quebec had 33,800, more than the 28,100 the institute attributed to the industry in Saskatchewan.“When a producer orders equipment, hires engineers, or uses financial services, those contracts often go to businesses in Ontario, Quebec, or elsewhere in the country,” said Gerard Lucyshyn, the institute’s senior economist and vice-president of research.Workers in oil and gas extraction earned an average of $2,982 a week, more than double the Canadian average of $1,303, according to the report.The institute called on governments to shorten project reviews and make the tax system more attractive to companies planning new projects.