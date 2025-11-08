Study finds Canadians far less religious than Americans

A new cross-border study shows Canadians are significantly less religious than their American neighbours, with only about half openly identifying with a faith compared to seven in ten Americans.The Angus Reid Institute and Cardus surveyed more than 5,000 people in each country, applying the Spectrum of Spirituality index — developed in 2017 to measure Canadian attitudes toward faith — for the first time to American respondents.Americans are twice as likely to be classified as Religiously Committed (37%) than Canadians (18%) and are half as likely to be Non-Believers (10% in the U.S.; 19% in Canada).The study also finds Americans are more likely to be public about their beliefs, with 70% saying they openly express their faith compared to 52% of Canadians. Similarly, 56% of Americans believe public figures should act on their religious convictions, versus only 34% of Canadians..Despite these differences, there are parallels in generational trends. Younger Canadians and Americans are showing renewed religious engagement compared to previous generations. In Canada, 24% of 18- to 24-year-olds fall into the Religiously Committed category, the highest of any age group. In the U.S., those under 35 are less committed than seniors over 54 but more so than the middle-aged group.The study highlights that while North American neighbours share many demographic and cultural traits, attitudes toward religion and its role in public life remain sharply divided.