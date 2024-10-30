Study finds Canadians see vacations, dining out as luxuries of the wealthy

In focus groups commissioned by the federal government, Canadians increasingly view annual vacations and dining out as luxuries accessible mainly to the wealthy, according to newly-released research from the Privy Council. Blacklock's Reporter says Canadians surveyed expressed that activities such as private medical care, frequent restaurant visits, and yearly travel are indicators of wealth, alongside assets like luxury homes and vehicles.The report, titled Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, found that participants estimated a “wealthy” annual income to range from $200,000 to $300,000, with some suggesting figures as high as $500,000. Canadians identified specific lifestyle indicators of wealth, “such as owning a luxury home or multiple homes, driving luxury vehicles, dining at restaurants, having the ability to go on vacation every year, [and] access to private medical care,” according to the report.The findings arrive amid cabinet's recent $18 billion increase in capital gains taxes, reflecting an ongoing debate over tax fairness for Canada’s high earners. Responses were mixed on whether wealthy Canadians pay their fair share. “While many felt higher-earning individuals often did pay a significant amount more in taxes,” the report noted, “it was also widely believed wealthy individuals and especially the wealthiest Canadians had far greater access to deductions and other mechanisms” that lower their taxable income.When asked about the possibility of a wealth tax, which would be paid annually by Canada’s wealthiest, participants showed reservations, according to the report. While some saw such a tax as potentially unfair — believing wealth is often the result of “hard work and success” and shouldn't be penalized — others were open to the idea if it applied specifically to the top 1% of income earners.Concerns arose among some focus group members over how a wealth tax might affect Canadians with significant retirement savings or prompt wealthy individuals and businesses to leave the country, potentially harming the economy. However, when asked about the impact of wealth inequality, many respondents did see a growing divide between rich Canadians and others.Commissioned by the Privy Council under an $814,741 contract with Toronto pollster The Strategic Counsel, the study reflects how Canadians’ views on wealth, tax, and lifestyle are evolving amid economic pressures and policy changes.