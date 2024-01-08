Study finds diabetes worsened by COVID-19 and its vaccines

A new study suggests COVID-19 and the vaccines against it have something in common: both can make diabetes worse.

A study by Lixiang Zhai and 11 co-authors, first posted in pre-print December 27 2023, found negative effects of mRNA COVID vaccines on people who are diabetic or prediabetic.

“Diabetes is associated with an increased risk of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vulnerability and mortality,” the authors note.

“Here, we showed that 61.1% of patients with type 2 diabetes, but not healthy controls, exhibited aggravated insulin resistance towards the booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Data for the study Metformin mitigates insulin signaling variations induced by COVID-19 vaccine boosters in type 2 diabetes was collected in the middle of last year.

“Between 1 June 2023 and 31 October 2023, we recruited 155 adults who have received two doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2). The participants ranged in age from 18 to 65 years (median=53.5 years, IQR 12.0) and 60.25% are male. Human volunteers were recruited to determine their immune responses and glucose control before and two weeks after the booster,” the authors explained.

“About 61.1% of diabetic subjects had impairment of insulin sensitivity according to the HOMA-IR index and about 66.7% of diabetic subjects had increased risks of cardiovascular complications according to the TyG index.”

The authors said a correlation analysis showed the spike proteins that result from the COVID-19 vaccine boosters impair glucose control and insulin resistance.

The researchers also injected mice with the vaccine once a week for five weeks and found parallel problems.

“Interestingly, we showed mice after the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine exhibited impaired glucose tolerance examined by oral glucose tolerance test. Serum insulin level or bodyweight, is significantly elevated in mice with weekly COVID-19 vaccination, indicating an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders,” the authors explained.

“The glucose intolerance induced by the COVID-19 vaccine is mediated by impairment of insulin sensitivity rather than impaired insulin secretion in mice.”

Diabetes increases the chances of contracting COVID-19, which in turn makes diabetes worse, the authors noted.

A study of the electronic medical data of 3,102 prediabetic people in the Bronx, New York, published in BMJ found that patients with a history of COVID-19 had a significantly higher risk of developing type-two diabetes within one year of infection compared to other vaccine recipients. A systematic review published in BMC Medicine in November 2022 reached similar conclusions.

Zhai and co-authors said the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein “may persist even after several months of the COVID-19 vaccination” giving even more time to lead to type-2 diabetes. The spike protein may lead to insulin resistance and impaired glucose metabolism and “may directly affect insulin signaling via binding toll-like receptor (TLR4) and estrogen receptor (ER) which is involved in the regulation of insulin signaling, which may lead to reduced insulin secretion and insulin resistance."

“Second, the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induced by the COVID-19 vaccine is known to cause systemic immune responses and the production of IgG antibodies of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein by the host, which may affect the function of insulin signaling pathways and lead to insulin resistance.”

On Substack , mathematician Igor Chudov, an unvaccinated prediabetic whose blood sugar levels relapsed to unhealthy after COVID-19, expressed gratitude to the researchers.

“I would like to compliment the authors, who bravely showed the deleterious effect of COVID-19 vaccines, something for which their careers will probably suffer, and also found out what exactly is the culprit in the COVID-19 vaccine,” Chudov wrote.

“I feel very sorry for those mRNA-vaccinated mice. Is their risk of ‘dying suddenly’ increased? It sure looks like it!”

Chudov said he embraced a vegan diet for the past four weeks and it seemed to help his blood sugars. Still, he ended his post on a cynical note.