Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Edmonton is the Canadian city that has seen the lowest return on investment in property in the last five years, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform Datslots.
“Using Canadian Real Estate Association data, we were able to determine which regions across the country have seen the highest or lowest property increases in the last five years,” said a Datslots spokesperson in a press release.
“It’s fascinating to see the changes between June 2018 and June 2023, with the places at the top of the list seeing property prices double over the space of five years, while at the other end of the scale, the cost to buy a house in some areas has increased below the rate of inflation.”
Datslots said the average property price in Edmonton was $356,600 in 2018, but it has gone up by 5.6% in the last five years. It added the average price was $376,800 in 2023, leading to an increase of $20,000.
The Canadian city with the second lowest increase in property prices was Regina (7.7%). Property prices in Regina averaged $296,000 in 2018 and have risen to $318,700 this year.
Datslots said St. John’s, NL, had the third lowest increase in property prices (15.4%). In 2018, it said the average property price in St. John’s was $286,500, but 2023’s numbers indicate they now stand at $330,500.
Saskatchewan came in fourth place (16%). Property prices were at an average of $245,000 in 2018 compared to today’s average price of $285,900.
Newfoundland and Labrador rounded out the bottom five (16.4%). Property prices in Newfoundland have risen from $245,500 to $285,900 in the past five years.
Datslots said Tillsonburg District, ON, had the largest return on investment for property in the last five years (103.9%). It said the average property price in Tillsonburg was $285,400 in 2018 and was at $581,900 in 2023, jumping by $296,500.
The area with the second largest increase in property prices was Greater Moncton, NB (96%). Property prices there averaged $168,600 in 2018 and have risen to $330,400 as of this year.
Mauricie, QC, is the area with the third largest rise in property values (92.2%). In 2018, the average property price in Mauricie was $130,000, but it now stands at $249,900.
Rideau-St. Lawrence, ON, came in fourth place (88.3%). Property prices from Rideau-St. Lawrence have skyrocketed from $295,500 in 2018 to $556,400 in 2023.
North Bay, ON, rounded out the top five (85.9%). For North Bay, property prices have gone from $220,000 to $408,900 in the past five years.
“The data shows that there are two regions in Ontario in the top five, which makes the province one of Canada’s top property hotspots,” said the spokesperson.
Canadian housing prices have fallen with rising interest rates, but they remain on a long-term upward trend, according to the annual Price Per Square Foot Survey conducted by Century 21 Canada and published on August 2.
“We knew that the market had to come down from the highs of the last few years, and we’re now fully seeing the effects of the interest rate growth that started last year,” said Century 21 Canada Executive Vice President Todd Shyiak.
“But we have to look at these numbers within the larger context.”
Edmonscum.
