Home sales

A realtor for sale sign 

 Courtesy Alex Lupul/CBC

Edmonton is the Canadian city that has seen the lowest return on investment in property in the last five years, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform Datslots. 

“Using Canadian Real Estate Association data, we were able to determine which regions across the country have seen the highest or lowest property increases in the last five years,” said a Datslots spokesperson in a press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Edmonscum.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.