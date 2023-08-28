Excess deaths continue to be a significant problem in Canada, according to a study conducted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).
“More people are dying than statisticians had expected,” said the JCCF.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
“And yet, excess deaths no longer occupy the attention of politicians, public health officials, media or the broader Canadian public.”
The JCCF said deaths “matter, whether they can be attributed to an epidemiological emergency or not, and deaths are particularly concerning when mortality rates are higher than expected.”
It added Canadian reporting agencies, politicians and health authorities should care about every death, especially when they are data points in unexpected, unexplained mortality rates.
Excess deaths in Canada increased by 75% in 2022 over 2021. A reported 38,500 of them occurred in 2022, and 16,300 were attributed to COVID-19.
Excess mortality rates were particularly high among Canadians aged 0-44 and 45-64.
The JCCF said the problem is more significant than excess deaths. With respect to causes of death, it said 24% of 2022 deaths have been classified as information unavailable or ill-defined or unknown causes.
Statistics Canada has not released its annual tables on detailed causes of death for 2021 as of June. It alleged the causes of a significant number of deaths have not been explored by statistical agencies.
The JCCF concluded by saying democracies do not function without access to data. It said people “must have access to vital statistics if they are to be expected to trust and accept government interventions of the kind seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Governments, reporting bodies and statistical agencies must begin to capture data about excess deaths and investigate their causes,” it said.
Former University of Ottawa physicist Denis Rancourt told the National Citizens Inquiry in June Alberta’s excess mortality during COVID-19 times differed from that of Ontario and Quebec and went up after vaccines.
Rancourt said Canadian excess mortality had six spikes in the pandemic era.
The first spike followed dramatic lockdown measures in 2020, and others correlated with COVID-19 vaccine rollouts. The only exception was the fourth spike, which was associated with a heat wave in British Columbia.
(14) comments
I'm sure some politicians and medical health officials know why unexplained deaths rose so significantly. They just don't want to admit it to the public and the media doesn't report on it to try and protect themselves on pushing the vaccine. The only thing that changed during Covid to increase unexplained deaths is the vaccination of so many people and it is now killing them faster than Covid ever did.
What a stupid country we are - when people finally put the pieces together it will be an even bigger mess.
There will be a day of reckoning.
And we know why....darn them all
It IS explained. The plannedemic was a bioweapon release for several reasons starting with getting Trump out of office. The vaccines was a death sentence, the next will be more deadly.
🤨🧐How perplexing eh. . . . From the very people admonishing us to “follow the science”🤦♀️ Yup, it’s a mystery alright
I’m sure it’s because of climate change. Thanks once again WS for publishing news that CBC wouldn’t in a million years.
Global VAX Death numbers likely in the 100s of 1000s . . . and growing !
Dr. Malone: 29,790 Official Deaths Linked to Vaccine in VAERS Likely a Tiny Fraction of True Number (Part 1)
https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-malone-vaers-system-is-compromised-29790-official-deaths-linked-to-vaccine-likely-a-fraction-of-true-number-part-1_4645187.html?utm_source=ccpvnoe&utm_campaign=2022-08-06&utm_medium=email&est=iGzrccYHiKRBdK8Te0ThfdgMGYOM7d0Zl56icGcLMm8q9brR4LLOqkU67Oe8xsc%3D
Dr. Malone: mRNA Vaccines’ Correlation With a Rise in All-Cause Mortality (Part 2)
https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-malone-western-nations-covid-data-worthless-because-of-medical-communitys-bias-and-greed-part-2_4647647.html?utm_source=ccpvnoe&utm_campaign=2022-08-09&utm_medium=email&est=Aj57SMXn2Q7kOygKyljvwzxlYJ7B43qrj5SPVRDZ2UaY0uaRSuuQU7elp5bN7As%3D
Did a bit of a study on a local funeral home. The death rate of people under 50 years of age went up 40% in 2021 -2023 vs 2018-2020.
Hmmm. estimate is 3-7years after the Haxine is when 30-40% of the peeps gonna go bye bye. SADS really. Still doesn’t get the WEF/UN numbers that they want to reduce the worlds population to 500million
INSURANCE COMPANIES – MASSIVE INCREASE IN DISABILITY/EXCESS DEATH AMONG YOUNG VAXED POPULATION!
Analyst and data expert Ed Dowd appeared on War Room Pandemic to discuss the unavoidable fact that insurance companies are reporting a massive increase in disability, excess death among young, vaxed individuals. The data appears to show a correlation between the number of shots and increased health issues.
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/2022/09/21/insurance-companies-massive-increase-in-disability-excess-death-among-young-vaxed-population/
Fully Vaxxed Lose 25 Years of Life Expectancy, Study Shows
Those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with mRNA shots will lose 25 years of their life expectancy, a bombshell new study has revealed.
Researchers analyzed government data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cleveland Clinic Data, and insurance company risk assessment data.
The latest Cleveland Clinic Data and the latest US data were analyzed by Josh Stirling, founder of Insurance Collaboration to Save Livess and former #1 ranked Insurance Analyst.
Stirling’s study shows an incredibly disturbing trend.
The damage to health caused by each vaccine dose does not lessen over time as it appears to continue indefinitely.
In fact, CDC All-Cause Mortality data shows that each vaccine dose increased mortality by 7% in the year 2022 compared to the mortality in 2021.
Those who have had 5 doses were 35% more likely to die in 2022 than they were in 2021.
If you have had one dose then you were 7% more likely to die in 2022 than you were in 2021.
If you are unvaxxed then you were no more likely to die in 2022 than you were in 2021.
https://slaynews.com/news/fully-vaxxed-lose-25-years-life-expectancy-study-shows/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Nothing to with vaccine
Safe and effective
Nothing to do with vaccine
Safe and effective
Nothing to with vaccine
Safe and effective
Nothings to with vaccine
Safe and effective
Just as we feared.
