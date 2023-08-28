Excess death

COVID-19 Ontario hospital 

Excess deaths continue to be a significant problem in Canada, according to a study conducted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). 

“More people are dying than statisticians had expected,” said the JCCF. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(14) comments

I'm sure some politicians and medical health officials know why unexplained deaths rose so significantly. They just don't want to admit it to the public and the media doesn't report on it to try and protect themselves on pushing the vaccine. The only thing that changed during Covid to increase unexplained deaths is the vaccination of so many people and it is now killing them faster than Covid ever did.

What a stupid country we are - when people finally put the pieces together it will be an even bigger mess.

There will be a day of reckoning.

And we know why....darn them all

It IS explained. The plannedemic was a bioweapon release for several reasons starting with getting Trump out of office. The vaccines was a death sentence, the next will be more deadly.

🤨🧐How perplexing eh. . . . From the very people admonishing us to “follow the science”🤦‍♀️ Yup, it’s a mystery alright

I’m sure it’s because of climate change. Thanks once again WS for publishing news that CBC wouldn’t in a million years.

Global VAX Death numbers likely in the 100s of 1000s . . . and growing !

Dr. Malone: 29,790 Official Deaths Linked to Vaccine in VAERS Likely a Tiny Fraction of True Number (Part 1)

https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-malone-vaers-system-is-compromised-29790-official-deaths-linked-to-vaccine-likely-a-fraction-of-true-number-part-1_4645187.html?utm_source=ccpvnoe&utm_campaign=2022-08-06&utm_medium=email&est=iGzrccYHiKRBdK8Te0ThfdgMGYOM7d0Zl56icGcLMm8q9brR4LLOqkU67Oe8xsc%3D

Dr. Malone: mRNA Vaccines’ Correlation With a Rise in All-Cause Mortality (Part 2)

https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-malone-western-nations-covid-data-worthless-because-of-medical-communitys-bias-and-greed-part-2_4647647.html?utm_source=ccpvnoe&utm_campaign=2022-08-09&utm_medium=email&est=Aj57SMXn2Q7kOygKyljvwzxlYJ7B43qrj5SPVRDZ2UaY0uaRSuuQU7elp5bN7As%3D

Did a bit of a study on a local funeral home. The death rate of people under 50 years of age went up 40% in 2021 -2023 vs 2018-2020.

Report Add Reply
Hmmm. estimate is 3-7years after the Haxine is when 30-40% of the peeps gonna go bye bye. SADS really. Still doesn’t get the WEF/UN numbers that they want to reduce the worlds population to 500million

Report Add Reply
INSURANCE COMPANIES – MASSIVE INCREASE IN DISABILITY/EXCESS DEATH AMONG YOUNG VAXED POPULATION!

Analyst and data expert Ed Dowd appeared on War Room Pandemic to discuss the unavoidable fact that insurance companies are reporting a massive increase in disability, excess death among young, vaxed individuals. The data appears to show a correlation between the number of shots and increased health issues.

https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/2022/09/21/insurance-companies-massive-increase-in-disability-excess-death-among-young-vaxed-population/

Fully Vaxxed Lose 25 Years of Life Expectancy, Study Shows

Those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with mRNA shots will lose 25 years of their life expectancy, a bombshell new study has revealed.

Researchers analyzed government data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cleveland Clinic Data, and insurance company risk assessment data.

The latest Cleveland Clinic Data and the latest US data were analyzed by Josh Stirling, founder of Insurance Collaboration to Save Livess and former #1 ranked Insurance Analyst.

Stirling’s study shows an incredibly disturbing trend.

The damage to health caused by each vaccine dose does not lessen over time as it appears to continue indefinitely.

In fact, CDC All-Cause Mortality data shows that each vaccine dose increased mortality by 7% in the year 2022 compared to the mortality in 2021.

Those who have had 5 doses were 35% more likely to die in 2022 than they were in 2021.

If you have had one dose then you were 7% more likely to die in 2022 than you were in 2021.

If you are unvaxxed then you were no more likely to die in 2022 than you were in 2021.

https://slaynews.com/news/fully-vaxxed-lose-25-years-life-expectancy-study-shows/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Nothing to with vaccine

Safe and effective

Nothing to do with vaccine

Safe and effective

Nothing to with vaccine

Safe and effective

Nothings to with vaccine

Safe and effective

Just as we feared.

