Study finds gender dysphoria linked to mothers with borderline personality disorder

A study dating back to 1991 shows the majority of boys with gender dysphoria have mothers with Borderline Personality Disorder.The study, Mothers of Boys with Gender Identity Disorder: A Comparison of Matched Controls, compared mothers of boys with Gender Identity Disorder (GID) with mothers of boys who do not have GID (called the ‘control group’) “to determine whether differences in psychopathology and child-rearing attitudes and practices could be identified.”It was published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry by Dr. Sonia Marantz and Dr. Susan Coates and consisted of a test group of 16 mothers of boys with GID and 17 mothers of boys without it. Data was collected through a Diagnostic Interview for Borderlines and a test called the Beck Depression Inventory. Results revealed “mothers of boys with GID had more symptoms of depression and more often met the criteria for Borderline Personality Disorder than the controls,” wrote researchers. Findings include 53% of the mothers with boys suffering from gender dysphoria had Borderline Personality Disorder or Clinical Depression, and only 6% of the control group met the diagnosis criteria for borderline or depression. Testing the participants on what is called the Summers and Walsh Symbiosis Scale, a rubric for diagnosing gender dysphoria, suggested that mothers of boys who have GID “had child-rearing attitudes and practices that encouraged symbiosis and discouraged the development of autonomy.”.When the ‘90s study resurfaced and began circulating on social media, it was slammed by the Canadian Press as being “outdated.”CP quoted Mahmoud Torabi, an adjunct professor in statistics at the University of Manitoba, who said a pilot study such as this has downsides.“It is hard to generalize the idea of the results to the general population," he said, arguing studies of this size are too small to make a definitive conclusion. "From a statistical perspective, we would like to have a larger sample size to make sure that they are going to be a good representation of the population," Torabi said.The CP further took issue with the term GID and claimed it was “eliminated from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 5th Edition in 2013 in favour of ‘gender dysphoria’ to remove any stigma associated with the word disorder.”The manual describes gender dysphoria as a "marked incongruence between one's experience/expressed gender and assigned gender."Torabi also made the claim that 81% of people with gender dysphoria are Christians and 19% are Jewish. White people make up 50% of the gender dysphoria population, 44% are Hispanic, and only 6% black, he said.