News

Study finds more money for education doesn't ensure better results

A Fraser Institute study found that more per-student funding did not correlate with better educational outcomes when comparing provinces or OECD nations.
A Fraser Institute study found that more per-student funding did not correlate with better educational outcomes when comparing provinces or OECD nations.WS file photo
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Education
Fraser Institute
Oecd
School Funding
Fraser Institute study
Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news