Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
If and when they attack Canada, aliens will face the fiercest battle in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The province has the best odds of survival against alien invasions, scoring 7.65/10, according to a study conducted by BonusFinder Canada, an online gambling platform.
Newfoundland has the second highest number of scientific and professional personnel with 53.86 per 100,000 people and has the lowest number of UFO sightings with 0.59 per 100,000, according to the Thursday study.
BonusFinder Canada said it has the highest number of healthcare professionals with 8.72 per 100,000.
BonusFinder said Nova Scotia was the second most likely province to survive alien invasions (7.63/10). It added Nova Scotia has the second highest number of UFO sightings among provinces at 22.38 per 100,000 people.
It has the highest number of active military members with 1,011.98 per 100,000 and the most scientific and professional personnel with 64.89 per 100,000. Its 79% forest-to-land area ratio proves beneficial, as it can be used to take cover to resist alien invaders.
Manitoba is in third place, said BonusFinder, with 7.62/10, adding it benefits from 18,968 hectares of forest and the highest percentage of fresh water-to-land ratio.
With 14,543 farms and 1,460.34 agriculturalists per 100,000, the population’s survivability is in good hands.
Subsequent to Manitoba was Quebec (7.33), followed by Saskatchewan (7.16), Alberta (7.08) and New Brunswick (6.8).
British Columbia came in last place (6.25/10), because of the province's vast, remote terrain and the second lowest active military personnel at 191.87 per 100,000, making it less likely to survive an alien invasion.
Calgary was crowned as the best location in Canada to see UFOs, with 47 sightings logged in 2021/2022, according to a June study conducted by Ontario Casinos.
(2) comments
Uh huh, aliens are surely a great threat as we face wether to buy groceries or pay the utilities. Now who do I send the bill too for wasting 3 minutes of my life?
Well now I can sleep better. However the real danger lies in Ottawa.
