Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Niagara Falls is the most magical destination in Canada, scoring 9.6/10, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform BonusFinder Canada.
Niagara Falls is known for its mesmerizing display of roaring sound which can be heard from a distance, creating a hypnotic auditory experience, according to the study. While the list for the seven natural wonders of the world varies, BonusFinder Canada said Niagara Falls is one constant.
This is because water plummets from a height of up to 57 metres into a chasm to create awe-inspiring visuals. It has 317,000 Instagram hashtags and 1,161 Tripadvisor mentions of words associated with magical.
Second place went to Lake Louise, AB (9.4/10). Lake Louise has dazzling turquoise blue waters set against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains, which evoke deep emotions and a sense of wonder to people who visit.
Lake Louise’s sparkling appearance was said to originate from an urban legend, told by a server who worked at the chateau, that it was drained and painted every spring. It has 1.1 million Instagram hashtags and 323 Tripadvisor mentions of words associated with magical.
BonusFinder went on to say Moraine Lake near Banff, AB, came in third place (8.8). It said Moraine Lake is known for its turquoise blue waters.
This vibrant colour is due to glacial rock flour suspended in the water, creating a surreal and almost magical appearance. The area around it offers a diverse range of landscapes, including forests, alpine meadows, and rocky slopes.
Subsequent to Moraine Lake was Capilano Suspension Bridge in North Vancouver, BC (8.7). This was followed by Stanley Park in Vancouver (8.5), the Toronto Islands in Toronto (8), and Peggys Cove Lighthouse in Halifax (7.9).
The study determined the most magical places in Canada by collating Instagram hashtags and scraping Tripadvisor for keywords linked with magic.
