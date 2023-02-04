Nova Scotia was the province where the most people go on Google and find the answer when they play Wordle, according to a study done by Unscramblerer.
“Word puzzles are all about the challenge of solving and unscrambling,” said an Unscramblerer spokesperson in a Friday press release.
“Cheating at Wordle is in decline.”
The release said the province with the second most cheaters in Wordle was Newfoundland and Labrador. This was followed by Prince Edward Island, Ontario, and British Columbia.
The province with the people who cheat the least in Wordle was Quebec.
The release went on to say search interest for the phrase Wordle hint has skyrocketed in the past year. It said cheating at Wordle using phrases such as Wordle answer and Wordle today was a huge trend at the beginning of 2022.
Now searches for Wordle hint have overtaken volume for Wordle answer and grown to one-third as many searches as Wordle help. Hints are sought six times more than the term Wordle solver.
The release said the country where Wordle is most popular is New Zealand.
Subsequent to New Zealand was Ireland. This was followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
Ireland holds the top spot among countries which cheat the most.
New Zealand came in second place. After New Zealand were the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.
Peak Wordle solving hours for Canadians are between 1 to 2 p.m. People enjoy playing during their lunch break.
The spokesperson said finding a direct answer “ruins the fun of the game.” He added a hint “still allows you to solve the word puzzle yourself.”
“Hints seem to be the perfect answer to getting stuck at solving Wordle,” he said.
TheNew York Timesappointed associate puzzle editor Tracy Bennett as its first Wordle editor in November.
It will have a curated word list and will be programmed and tested like Spelling Bee and Crossword.
The game was acquired by theNew York Timesfrom creator Josh Wardle in 2022. Tens of millions of people have since made their attempts at guessing the five-letter word of the day, based on a list crafted by Wardle.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
