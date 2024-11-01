Study finds ‘statistical significance’ linking heart injury to mRNA COVID jabs

A peer-reviewed study out of South Korea found “statistically significant” evidence linking various forms of heart injury to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.Researchers in a “nationwide” study on vaccine status and acute heart disease found that people who got the jab, within 21 days of their first dose had a higher risk of heart-related adverse events.The report, published by Cambridge University Press, used data from South Korea’s National Health Insurance Service, analyzed the health status of more than 3.35 million residents.“Our study aimed to examine the impact of COVID-19 status and vaccine type following the first dose on acute heart disease in the Korean population,” wrote researchers, acknowledging multiple other studies have already “suggested an increased incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis” following the jab, but wanted to examine “the potential interaction effect between vaccine type and COVID-19 on heart disease risk.”.US Appeals Court rules COVID mRNA shots could be considered not 'traditional' vaccines. Both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections “take a new approach to vaccination,” they noted.“There have been reports of pericarditis and myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in adolescents and young adult males, occurring within several days after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.”“These cases are actively monitored by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its partners through data review and medical record assessment to understand the relationship to COVID-19 vaccination.”.Researchers in the latest study analyzed heart disease risk, including acute cardiac injury, acute myocarditis, acute pericarditis, cardiac arrest, and cardiac arrhythmia, within the first 21 days of the injection.“The results revealed higher heart disease risk in individuals receiving mRNA vaccines than other types,” researchers found, noting individuals infected COVID-19 “also exhibited significantly higher heart disease risk than those uninfected.”There was “no significant interaction effect found between vaccine type and COVID-19 status on the risk of acute heart disease,” but research showed younger vaccinated individuals “had a higher heart disease risk compared to older individuals.”.Largest COVID vax study to date finds link to blood, heart conditions. They therefore highlight “the need to consider alternative vaccine options for the younger population,” wrote researchers, adding they plan to continue studying the matter and mentioned other studies are also ongoing.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) collects data on vaccine injury and has been monitoring myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Health practitioners report cases to the KDCA, which “investigates for any causal relationship with vaccination.” This data is then collected for analysis. .US military confirms 24-year-old national guard specialist's heart attack was due to COVID jab