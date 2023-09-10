Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Subway sells the unhealthiest fast food breakfast product in Canada, with its Egg and Bacon Footlong taking the top spot, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform Casino Canada.
Subway’s Egg and Bacon Footlong has 1,080 calories, according to the study. Casino Canada said it would take 908 burpees to burn the same number of calories.
Subsequent to Subway’s Egg and Bacon Footlong would be its Egg and Ham Footlong (1,050 calories). This was followed by Subway’s Egg and Cheese Footlong (990), Burger King’s Enormous Omelette Sandwich (782), and its Double Croissan’wich with Double Sausage (764).
While Subway and Burger King have some of the unhealthiest breakfast products, Casino Canada said Wendy’s came in sixth place with its Breakfast Baconator (710). It added it would take 597 burpees to burn the same number of calories.
Tim Hortons Sausage Farmer’s Breakfast Sandwich came in seventh place (680). Starbucks’ Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap finished in 10th place (640).
McDonald’s Sausage ‘N Egg Bagel with Everything Bagel received 12th place (610).
Casino Canada acknowledged Tim Hortons had the lowest calorie item with its Omelette Bites (127). It said 107 burpees would be needed to burn off the Omelette Bites.
McDonald’s lowest calorie item is its Hash Browns (160). Starbucks’ Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites is the healthiest option at its stores (170).
Burger King’s Egg and Cheese Wrap is its healthiest option (210). Wendy’s Small Seasoned Potatoes are its breakfast product with the least calories (230).
Subway’s lowest calorie breakfast item is the highest among the other chains with its Egg and Cheese Sidekick (280).
Casino Canada used ScrapeHero to identify the top 10 fast food chains in Canada and picked the ones with breakfast menus. It analyzed them from each chain, excluding any combo deals and drinks.
Unhealthiest, based on calorie count? That's it???
