Subway sells the unhealthiest fast food breakfast product in Canada, with its Egg and Bacon Footlong taking the top spot, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform Casino Canada. 

Subway’s Egg and Bacon Footlong has 1,080 calories, according to the study. Casino Canada said it would take 908 burpees to burn the same number of calories. 

varretto
varretto

Unhealthiest, based on calorie count? That's it???

