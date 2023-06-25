Toronto is the most Instagrammable city in Canada, with 55.6 million posts with #toronto, according to a study conducted by Greater Toronto Home Pros.
“Knowing which great city would be perfect for a relocation can be tricky, which is why these findings are a great way to visually indicate how each city looks and feels for those who live and visit there,” said a Greater Toronto Home Pros spokesperson in a press release.
“However, now more than ever, social media plays a pivotal role in people deciding where they want to live, and using platforms like Instagram can certainly help when it comes to deciding where to visit or live.”
The study said other popular hashtags related to Toronto were #torontocity —with more than 113,000 posts — and #torontocityvibes — with more than 19,000 posts. It said Toronto is known for being vibrant and friendly, with many people relocating and involving themselves in the hustle and bustle.
The second most Instagrammable city is Vancouver, amassing more than 26 million posts using #vancouver and 45,000 using #vancouvercity. Most of the images shared using #vancouver are shots accentuating the city's lakes and waterfalls.
The study went on to say Montreal is Canada’s third most Instagrammable city (20.7 million hashtags). It added Montreal is known for being a culturally diverse destination with a variety of restaurants.
Calgary is the fourth most Instagrammable city in Canada (8.8 million hashtags). Calgary is famous for its importance with the energy industry and having a solid job market, leading to its popularity for people with young families wanting successful careers and a higher quality of life.
Subsequent to Calgary was Ottawa (7.8 million hashtags). That's because Ottawa is known for its popularity among younger generations, with two of Canada’s popular universities located in the city.
Edmonton placed sixth (5.8 million). Rounding out the top 10 were Winnipeg (4.9 million); Mississauga, ON (4.7 million); Brampton, ON (4.4 million); and Quebec City (1.4 million).
Victoria is the most social media crazy city in Canada, according to an April study conducted by CasinoBonusCA.com.
“Social media has become a fundamental part of many people’s lives over the past decade, so it’s interesting that the older social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook still remain supreme in popularity in Canadian cities, as opposed to newcomers such as TikTok,” said a CasinoBonusCA.com spokesperson.
Victoria earned the title of the most social media obsessed city in Canada with 5,758 average monthly searches per 1,000 people. The top five most searched platforms in Victoria were YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit.
The Greater Toronto Home Pros study analyzed hashtags on Instagram to establish the most popular cities in Canada on the platform.
(1) comment
Who cares?
