Study finds trust in federal government has collapsed

A majority of Canadians outside Québec have lost faith in the federal government, according to a recent survey commissioned by the Privy Council. Blacklock's Reporter says the study reveals widespread distrust and perceptions of incompetence, with 51% of respondents saying they distrust the government to make decisions in the public's best interest.The research, conducted by Ekos Research Associates, surveyed 3,375 Canadians and showed the highest levels of distrust in Alberta (64%) and Saskatchewan/Manitoba (57%), followed by British Columbia, Ontario, and Atlantic Canada (51%). Québec had the lowest level of distrust at 43%.The survey also revealed that 51% of respondents view the government as incompetent, with Alberta again showing the highest disapproval at 61%.The findings contrast sharply with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2015 pledge to bring "real change" and restore public trust. In his mandate letter, Trudeau promised a government that would be "honest, open and sincere," but the study suggests the opposite sentiment is growing."Canadians do not expect us to be perfect," Trudeau stated in 2015. "They expect us to be honest, open, and sincere." Yet, the study shows that 57% of Canadians disagree that the federal government listens to public concerns, with 66% of Albertans holding this view.The study's results did not focus on Trudeau personally but revealed that 67% of Canadians distrust politicians and political parties in general. These figures point to a significant challenge for the federal government as it prepares for future elections amid a climate of growing disillusionment.