Victoria is the most social media crazy city in Canada, according to a study conducted by CasinoBonusCA.com.
“Social media has become a fundamental part of many people’s lives over the past decade, so it’s interesting that the older social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook still remain supreme in popularity in Canadian cities, as opposed to newcomers such as TikTok,” said a CasinoBonusCA.com spokesperson in a press release.
The release said Victoria earned the title of the most social media obsessed city in Canada with 5,758 average monthly searches per 1,000 people. It said the top five most searched platforms in Victoria were YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit.
Moncton has emerged as the second most social media crazy city in Canada (3,097 monthly searches per 1,000 people). Moncton residents appear to be more interested in Pinterest compared to other cities in Canada.
The release went on to say St. John’s, NL, came in third place (2,711 searches per 1,000 people). It added the top five most searched platforms among St. John’s residents were Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit.
Fourth place went to Nanaimo, BC (2,478 searches per 1,000 people). Despite the growing popularity of other social media platforms, Facebook remains the most used among Nanaimo residents.
Subsequent to Nanaimo was Peterborough, ON (2,454 searches per 1,000 people). Facebook remains the most popular social media platform in Peterborough, but it is home to YouTube host Mark Chrispy, who has amassed about one million subscribers.
Vancouver places sixth as the most social media obsessed city in Canada. Rounding out the top 10 were Thunder Bay, ON; Halifax; Prince George, BC; and Windsor, ON.
Toronto placed 14th on the list.
The study analyzed the number of Google searches across Canada over the past year for various social media platforms to see which cities had the highest amount per 1,000 people.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Not a particular surprise regarding Victoria. It is after all the home of the extreme politically left who must spend enormous amounts of energy through social media attempting to quell the depths of their internal angst over social justice issues etc.
This is all done while worshipping at the Hall of Smoke & Mirrors where the NDP ethos is enshrined, (along with the rest of the provincial government).
Daily devotions at the temples of Informal Fallacies.
