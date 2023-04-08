Social media

Despite promises to tackle COVID-19 misinformation from social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, a Marketplace investigation found plenty online.

 Courtesy CBC

Victoria is the most social media crazy city in Canada, according to a study conducted by CasinoBonusCA.com.

Facebook sign

Facebook sign 

“Social media has become a fundamental part of many people’s lives over the past decade, so it’s interesting that the older social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook still remain supreme in popularity in Canadian cities, as opposed to newcomers such as TikTok,” said a CasinoBonusCA.com spokesperson in a press release.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

MLC
MLC

Not a particular surprise regarding Victoria. It is after all the home of the extreme politically left who must spend enormous amounts of energy through social media attempting to quell the depths of their internal angst over social justice issues etc.

This is all done while worshipping at the Hall of Smoke & Mirrors where the NDP ethos is enshrined, (along with the rest of the provincial government).

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Daily devotions at the temples of Informal Fallacies.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.