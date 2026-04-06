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Study finds youth mental health worsens after gender reassignment treatments

A recent Finnish study found adolescents showed a significant increase in mental health issues after receiving medical gender reassignment surgery or hormones.
Study finds youth mental health worsens after gender reassignment treatments
Study finds youth mental health worsens after gender reassignment treatmentsChatGPT
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Mental Health
transgender treatment
Study finds youth mental health worsens after gender reassignment treatments
finnish study
finnish study of transgender youth
adolescents gender treatment
gender treatment
mental health and gender treatment
Dr. Dionne Joseph
youth transgender treatment

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