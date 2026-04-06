Study finds youth mental health worsens after gender reassignment treatments

CALGARY — A recent Finnish study found adolescents showed a significant increase in mental health issues after receiving medical gender reassignment surgery or hormones.Between 1996 and 2019, the study, published on Saturday, followed over 2000 individuals under 23 years old who were given gender reassignment treatment.They found young adults who requested treatment were "significantly" more likely to have mental health issues than their peers before and after referral.They also found those who were given treatment after 2010 had "greater" mental health issues both before and after treatment. .This may also suggest that after 2010 "mental health challenges [were more likely to] manifest as concerns related to gender identity."Most significantly, they highlight mental health issues increasing "markedly" after gender reassignment.This increase represented 9.8% to 60.7% — a more than 50% jump — after gender reassignment for "feminising" treatment and 21.6% to 54.5% — a more than 30% jump — for "masculinising" treatment.They highlighted "severe" mental health problems were common in adolescents who undergo gender reassignment treatment..The study suggests psychiatric evaluations for adolescents should be "thorough" prior to gender reassignment treatment.A UK clinical psychologist, Dr. Dionne Joseph, commented on the study to GB News, stating: "The evidence is incontrovertible — gender affirming care, the phalloplasty, the metoidioplasty, made these youngsters considerably worse.""One thing we do in psychology is we never attribute suicide to one single cause.""That is psychology 101 — suicide is multifactorial.""To just say it is because your child is the wrong sex [they're suicidal] is so unethical," stated Joseph.