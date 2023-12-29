STUDY: Majority of Canadians 'pretty happy' in 2023

A study released by Angus Reid Institute found the majority of Canadians are “pretty happy” in 2023, but that the number has dropped since 2016.
The Canadian nonprofit studied Canadians’ responses on how they experienced gratitude, exhaustion, and happiness compared to 2016 when the poll was last conducted.
The institute pointed out some “notable trends” compared to 2016 data.
“Happiness levels have dropped slightly among the population,” the institute said. Previously 79% of people reported to be happy, while now it is about 70%, “with a nine-point increase in those saying they’re ‘not too happy’ with their life.
Satisfaction with stress levels have dropped about five points, but people have become more satisfied with their love life, up about five points.
Canadians found the most appropriate words to describe their experience in 2023 was “grateful” and “exhausting,” with 37% in each category.
Angus Reid looked at factors such as physical health and financial stability, and created a Life Satisfaction Index to determine variation in Canadians’ satisfaction. It found 24% of Canadians reported to be “very satisfied,” 25% “satisfied,” 28% “dissatisfied,” and 23% “very dissatisfied.”
Further, 40% of Canadians reported having a good year overall, 33% said it was average, and 25% said it was more negative than positive. One of the areas Canadians are struggling with most is finances, Angus Reid concluded.
“On the financial wellbeing front, Canadians are in a darker place,” the press release states, adding this has been a theme the institute has found in its surveys throughout the year.
The most satisfied group are people 55 or older.
Over half of people with household incomes lower than $50,000 report to be dissatisfied.
Visible minorities are the least satisfied of any group, with the study showing 65% of visible minorities are either dissatisfied or very dissatisfied, while 48% of non-visible minorities report the same.
The study also found 59% of people with children in their household are on the “dissatisfied side of this equation” compared to 48% of those without kids, but “some of this is attributable to the role that income and age play in satisfaction with leisure, finances, and other aspects of life,” Angus Reid said.
Meanwhile, 68% of people are on the satisfied side of mental health, but 45% of young women said it could be better.