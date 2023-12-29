STUDY: Majority of Canadians 'pretty happy' in 2023

A study released by Angus Reid Institute found the majority of Canadians are “pretty happy” in 2023, but that the number has dropped since 2016.

The Canadian nonprofit studied Canadians’ responses on how they experienced gratitude, exhaustion, and happiness compared to 2016 when the poll was last conducted.

The institute pointed out some “notable trends” compared to 2016 data.

“Happiness levels have dropped slightly among the population,” the institute said. Previously 79% of people reported to be happy, while now it is about 70%, “with a nine-point increase in those saying they’re ‘not too happy’ with their life.