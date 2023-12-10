Study reveals moms are the hardest to buy Christmas presents for

When it comes to Christmas shopping, Canadians report it’s harder to pick out a gift for their mothers than anyone else on their Christmas list. A study released by Bonus Finder Canada based on search data from Ahrefs Marketing shows, of the roughly average monthly 40,000 Google searches for gifts, 11,200 of them were “gifts for mom.” Buying gifts for dads is a little more straightforward, garnering only 7,780 searches. The best suggestions that come up in searches for gifts for moms are “spa and self-care treats, personalized keepsakes, and baking/cooking gadgets,” the study found. Dads, meanwhile, prefer experience-based gifts such as going to a hockey game, “a weekend getaway or an adventurous activity.”With moms at the top of the list, choosing gifts for females generally seems to be the most challenging, with 22,070 monthly female-related gift searches and 19,450 searches for gifts for men. Canadians find it easier to buy for a brother than a sister, with 3,610 for gift ideas for a sister and 2,200 searches for a brother. Husbands and wives apparently already know what the other is thinking well enough to average 2,620 for gifts for a husband and 2,000 searches for gifts for wives. Buying a gift for a boyfriend is harder than buying gifts for a girlfriend, the study found, with 5,600 and 3,310 searches respectively. Suggestions for good gifts for a boyfriend were a recently released video game or a new pair of running shoes. “Gifts for grandparents” searches averaged 1,350, and mothers-in-law 1,410. The themed category most difficult to buy for are the gamers — with 1,000 monthly inquiries about what to get for someone who loves gaming. There were also 920 searches for gifts for coffee lovers, 840 searches for gardeners, 810 for book lovers, and 420 for travellers.