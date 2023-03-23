Oil wells

The historic study — published March 23, 2023 in Geophysical Research Letters — is the first to link an earthquake of this magnitude to human activity this far away from the mountain range.

 Western Standard Photo

The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta’s history was likely caused by the disposal of wastewater from oil and gas activity, according to researchers at the Stanford University.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Peace River in northwestern Alberta on Nov. 30, 2022. No injuries or damage was reported, although the tremors were felt more than 400 miles away.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(5) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

So the study was funded by whom, Tidewater, perhaps?

Report
debramalyk
debramalyk

This is the same university recently in the news for their "woke" prof. scolding a Conservative judge trying to speak to the students!

Report
lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Funny that there’s never been an “earthquake” anywhere on the Saskatchewan side of the Bakken oil field where there’s pump jacks & batteries galore. . . I wonder what Stanford would say about that?

Report
gporter
gporter

Th heading says "Study says oil and gas wastewater caused Alberta's largest ever earthquake" This is a statement of fact. In the article you say "researchers at Stanford now believe the disposal of wastewater underground to be the main cause of the tremor." This is an opinion. No facts were stated in the article its self. So what is it ? fact of fiction ? If its fact show us proof, facts belong in news pieces. Save the opinions for opinion pieces.

Report
Big104
Big104

Of course they do! Fear mongering!

Report

