Oil workers
The Canadian economy lags behind in terms of productivity due to a lack of investment, concludes a recent study published by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).

“Canada’s productivity gap is worrisome and has a direct impact on our standard of living,” said Renaud Brossard, senior director of communications at the MEI and one of the authors. 

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(5) comments

guest399
guest399

It's because of the twin evils of high inflation and high taxes. Both are artificial, both are unnecessary, and both are directly caused by the federal government. If the government didn't debase the currency and it didn't tax us into poverty, Canada would be booming. But we are not booming. Instead, we at the back of the class. Thanks Trudeau. Thanks Singh. Thanks for nothing.

Alterego64
Alterego64

all part of the lib/ndp/wef plan.....

libs care not about Canada...just about destroying our once proud united and strong country...

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

What an absolute surprise! How could seizing peoples' bank accounts without just cause, cancelling pipelines so that the country's major resource cannot get to market, bringing in millions of uneducated, unskilled workers who can't speak English, getting rid of 'fossil fuel' powered cars, and requiring the power grid to be 'clean' by 2035, in any way, put off investment in Canaduh?!?! After all, aren't most investors interested in building farms to raise bugs for food?

(/sarc)

nakai95
nakai95

The Justin Trudeau legacy!

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Go woke go broke.

