Image courtesy Canadian Taxpayers Federation

A federal program focused on tax season doesn’t incentivize someone to work, finds the Montreal Economic Institute.

The current form of the Canada Workers Benefit doesn’t prompt Canadians on income assistance programs to pursue full-time work, the MEI economic note explains.

John1963
John1963

This is a big problem that is hard to address. This is on multiple levels, and the long term effects of most of these programs over time is net negative. Having said that, I have seen people who genuinely deserve help, denied services because they don't check the right boxes (A veteran who has serious mental health issues due their service). There are also people who realistically will always be on some form of assistance as they simply do not have the right skills to survive on their own. (Many people on AISH are not capable of living unassisted) We also need to recognize that being a part of a community is necessary for good mental health. Having a place of belonging is necessary for good mental health, and contributing to that community is necessary for good mental health. It is relationships of mutual support that work best over time to deal with these issues. What does this mean? It means that Supports need to be provided at the community level where there are real relationships between people (decentralized) and not by big bureaucratic organizations. Why, because only at the community level can mutual relationships be formed. So a mentally challenged person can never be fully independent, but they are capable of taking care of chickens and rabbits, picking up garbage, recycling bottles, etc.

