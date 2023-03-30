The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is asking the Trudeau government to scrap the carbon tax as the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s (PBO) report showed families pay hundreds of dollars more in carbon tax than they get with the rebates.
“The PBO is clear: the carbon tax costs families hundreds of dollars more every year than the rebates they get back,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.
“The PBO shows politicians are using magic math to sell their carbon tax.”
The PBO report showed the Trudeau government's claim “families are going to be better off” with the carbon tax and rebates was incorrect.
“Most households will see a net loss, paying more in fuel charges and GST, as well as receiving lower incomes, compared to the Climate Action Incentive payments they receive and lower personal income taxes they pay,” according to the PBO.
After the carbon tax rebate, the average household still pays up to $710 in carbon tax, with Alberta hit the hardest, followed by Saskatchewan.
According to the PBO, the table shows the average cost to a household after receiving its carbon tax rebate.
“It simply isn’t credible to believe the feds can raise taxes, skim some off the top for administration costs, and somehow make families better off,” said Terrazzano.
“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should scrap the carbon tax to save families hundreds of dollars every year.”
The carbon tax also increases Canadians sales tax because it is a tax-on-tax.
“We estimate that $429 million in GST from the fuel charge will be collected in 2023-24, rising to $924 million in 2030-31,” according to the PBO.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
No votes out here for Zoolander and the NDP Liberals, so he doesn't care. He is prime minister of Canada in name only, the rest of the time he is simply a parochial QC tyrant who takes everything he can from the west and gives it to his favorite's where there are votes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.