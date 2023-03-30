Justin Trudeau

 

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is asking the Trudeau government to scrap the carbon tax as the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s (PBO) report showed families pay hundreds of dollars more in carbon tax than they get with the rebates.

“The PBO is clear: the carbon tax costs families hundreds of dollars more every year than the rebates they get back,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.

No votes out here for Zoolander and the NDP Liberals, so he doesn't care. He is prime minister of Canada in name only, the rest of the time he is simply a parochial QC tyrant who takes everything he can from the west and gives it to his favorite's where there are votes.

