Study shows nearly 1 in 10 Canadians fear running out of food

A new federal survey reveals that nearly one in ten Canadians now worry about running out of food, highlighting growing financial strain amid rising costs of living. Blacklock's Reporter says the findings, part of in-house research by the Privy Council, also show that some Canadians report going hungry due to lack of resources.The survey, commissioned by the Privy Council to track changes in public health and social attitudes, found that 8% of respondents had worried about having enough food over the past year. More alarmingly, 5% admitted they "were hungry but did not eat," while 3% said their household had "run out of food" or used a food bank."The study objective was to offer important tracking of changes in the national health context," the report noted. The insights, drawn from 2,000 respondents and costing $99,713, aim to help the government develop and refine public policies.These results follow a recent Canadian Social Survey by Statistics Canada, which found that 23% of respondents expect to rely on community organizations for food in the next six months — up from 20% during pandemic lockdowns.The growing financial strain is hitting lower-income households, young adults, families with children, and individuals with disabilities particularly hard, according to analysts. StatsCan also reported that over a third of Canadians, especially young families, are facing daily financial stress, with 35% describing most days as "extremely stressful" due to financial issues.Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest Canada, testified before the Commons agriculture committee that young families, including those with full-time jobs, are being forced to make difficult choices. "Every day Canadians are forced to choose between healthy, nutritious food and other essentials like housing, heating, water and transportation," said Nikkel.