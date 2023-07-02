I Love Regina sign
Regina is the most affordable city in Canada to live in and Quebec the most affordable province, according to a recent study.

Personal finance company SavvyNewCanadians.com reports Quebec has an income-to-expense ratio of 1.5. The average estimated expenditure for Quebec households is $59,770, while the median after-tax income for an economic family is $89,400.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(3) comments

Interestedparty
Interestedparty

Quebec is only the most affordable Province because Alberta pays for it.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nailed it.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

So why does Quebec still need transfer payments?

