A stuffed bunny named Bunbun is being reconnected with its owner after it was left behind in Vancouver International Airport.
“It sounds like Bunbun is en route to us,” said Auckland, New Zealand, resident Neva Bassingthwaite in a Monday tweet.
“We are so grateful to you and your daughter for helping get him back to our little guy.”
Hello Paula! It sounds like Bunbun is en route to us. We are so grateful to you and your daughter for helping get him back to our little guy. Happy Holidays!— Neva bassingthwaite (@Nevabassingthwa) December 26, 2022
The ordeal started off after Independent Senators Group Sen. Paula Simons asked on December 20 if people knew the stuffed bunny.
“This well-loved fren got left behind in the frenzy at the Vancouver airport today,” said Simons.
“My daughter turned Bunny into the #YVR lost & found this evening, after her own flight was cancelled.”
Do you know this bunny? This well-loved fren got left behind in the frenzy at the Vancouver airport today. My daughter turned Bunny into the #YVR lost & found this evening, after her own flight was cancelled. She’s hoping for a happy ending. (I am too.) #yvrsnow #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/dbahayR8nd— Paula Simons (@Paulatics) December 21, 2022
Simons said her daughter and her were hoping for a happy ending.
Vancouver International Airport said on Wednesday the bunny was “a cutie.”
“We hope to reunite this comfort passenger with its human!” it said. The airport said it would take good care of the stuffed animal until it could reunited.
What a cutie! We hope to reunite this comfort passenger with its human! We'll take good care of it until we can!— YVR (@yvrairport) December 21, 2022
Bassingthwaite said Bunbun belonged to her son.
“After 60 hours of delays and flight cancellations, we finally arrived in Edmonton for our son's first time meeting his Canadian family,” said Bassingthwaite.
She said her family’s luggage is lost in transit, so “reuniting them would be a Christmas miracle!”
That's our son's Bunbun! After 60 hours of delays and flight cancellations, we finally arrived in Edmonton for our son's first time meeting his Canadian family. Our luggage is still lost in transit so reuniting them would be a Christmas miracle! pic.twitter.com/6noBrJ8jlZ— Neva bassingthwaite (@Nevabassingthwa) December 24, 2022
Then on Sunday, Vancouver International Airport said it had good news.
“We’ve been in touch with the owner and are in the process of reuniting them with Bunbun,” it said.
It thanked all the people who helped make it happen.
Good news! We’ve been in touch with the owner and are in the process of reuniting them with Bunbun. Thanks to all who helped us make it happen. https://t.co/lklF4kGFG8— YVR (@yvrairport) December 26, 2022
Many Canadians started to give up on their holiday travel plans due to more than 300 cancellations by WestJet on Friday.
The 300 cancellations and proactive cancellation packages were issued Thursday for the Vancouver area, Vancouver Island, southern Ontario, and Quebec. Despite significant cancellations at major WestJet hubs, it was able to operate at 50% of its planned schedule.
“To our guests, we know how important your travel plans are at this time of year and every single WestJetter feels the weight of not being able to get you where you want to be," said WestJet Chief Operations Officer Diederik Pen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.