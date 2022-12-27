Stuffed bunny

This stuffed bunny was left behind in the frenzy at the Vancouver airport. 

 Courtesy Paula Simons/Twitter

A stuffed bunny named Bunbun is being reconnected with its owner after it was left behind in Vancouver International Airport. 

“It sounds like Bunbun is en route to us,” said Auckland, New Zealand, resident Neva Bassingthwaite in a Monday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.