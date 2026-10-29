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Sturgeon County official says residents ignored public notices about Meta AI data centre

Rendering of Meta's Sturgeon County AI data centre.
Rendering of Meta's Sturgeon County AI data centre. Image Credit: Meta
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Meta
Pembina Pipeline Corp
Alberta Utilities Commission
Sturgeon County
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
AI data centres
alberta AI data centres
Data Centre
Kent McMullin
Greenlight Electricity Centre
Matthew O'Regan
Redwater Complex