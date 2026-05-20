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Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation claims potential 'unmarked graves' at residential school site near Grande Prairie

At a meeting Tuesday, the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation claimed there are potentially 82 children who were killed at the Sturgeon Lake Residential School near Grande Prairie, being buried in what could be 62 "unmarked graves" at the site.
Chief Sheldon Sunshine on May 19, 2026
Chief Sheldon Sunshine on May 19, 2026CBC News
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Abpoli
Northern Alberta
Unmarked Graves
Kamloops
Frances Widdowson
#abpoli
Kamloops graves claim
Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation claims potential 'unmarked graves'
Northern Alberta first nations
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