Subsidized newspaper chain fined $10,000 for migrant worker violations

A B.C. newspaper chain that received federal subsidies has been slapped with a $10,000 fine for violating migrant labour rules, the labour department confirmed.Blacklock's Reporter says Discourse Community Publishing Ltd., which runs weeklies and news sites including The Discourse, Sun Peaks Independent News, IndigiNews, The Wren Kamloops and The Revelstoke Mountaineer, was fined September 12 under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Inspectors said the company failed to provide requested documents during a compliance review.“We have no comment at this time,” said Brandi Schier, publisher of the Sun Peaks-based company.“I just received notice of the fine this week and will be following up with the correct federal department.”.The company has described itself as “radically transparent” and a leader in media innovation. Its mission statement emphasizes inclusivity, community service, and reimagining journalism, but makes no mention of hiring migrant workers.Discourse Community Publishing also received $93,404 last year in grants from the Department of Canadian Heritage under the Canada Periodical Fund, which subsidizes weekly newspapers and magazines. The heritage department would not comment on whether compliance with labour laws is required for eligibility for taxpayer dollars.Labour citations against federally-subsidized employers are rare but not unprecedented. Inspectors in 2020 issued fines to eight companies for breaching Temporary Foreign Worker rules while receiving pandemic wage subsidies..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.