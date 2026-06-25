'Suburb of Islamabad:' Danish immigration minister pushes ban on Islamic call to prayer

Denmark is planning to ban the Islamic call to prayer after its immigration Minister, Morten Bødskov, stating some parts of the country risk sounding like "a suburb of Islamabad."Reported by the Daily Mail, Bødskov stated the government would be looking into whether allowing the prayer should be outlawed in the nation.He argued the gradual "Islamisation" was taking up too much space in Denmark."'The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops," stated Bødskov to Ritzau.."It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn't be in any doubt whether you've ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark."The Islamic call to prayer, called the Adhan, is traditionally broadcast five times a day to summon worshippers to mosques, often from loudspeakers.Bødskov has previously attempted a similar restriction twice, once in 2020 and again in 2025.Parts of Denmark already have this law in place through noise laws, such as in Copenhagen where strict noise restrictions prevent mosques from projecting the Adhan through loudspeakers..The investigation will conclude whether the restriction would be in line with Denmark's constitutional protections for religious freedom.This comes as Denmark continues to push some of Europe's strictest immigration policies under its Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.Under its "ghetto" laws, authorities are able to force migrants to relocate from neighborhoods that are deemed to have too many foreign residents, while asylum seekers may be required to surrender valuables to help cover accommodation costs. In 2015, during the migrant crisis, Denmark accepted significantly fewer asylum seekers than several nearby European countries..Denmark's constitution protects the right to public worship; however, there are already established restrictions around anti-democratic preaching and support for banned organizations.Denmark has around 270,000 Muslims in its population of 6 million people, with an estimated 100 mosques.Britain and Germany also impose limits on the call-to-prayer broadcasts and their volume to minimize the disruption to local residents. In Regina, Saskatchewan, the Jamia Masjid mosque used speakers to project the Adhan in the afternoon last Friday, in a police-approved trail to project the prayer, running through mid-July..Police say the prayer will be broadcast for three minutes around noon on Fridays, the mosque confirmed. On Monday, the Regina Police Service stated in an X post that any threats following the mosque's weekly call to prayer will be prosecuted under new Canadian hate crime laws.