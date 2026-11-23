CALGARY — Billboards seen on the highways between Calgary and Edmonton are being scrutinized by some for "misinformation" as their signs purport "anti-trans laws increase suicide risk up to 72%."These highway truck billboards launched by For Our Families, a campaign for "transgender young people in Alberta," with help from Queer Momentum, TransAction Alberta, and Amnesty International (Canada), direct their message at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, telling her to "stop the harm."By "harm" they are referring to laws launched by the Alberta government limiting medical transitions (puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries) for minors, requiring parental consent or notification for name/pronoun changes at school, and restricting transgender girls from competing in female sports categories.For some, like Mia Hughes, a senior fellow at the MacDonald-Laurier Institute, the signs "violate all suicide prevention guidance.".The statistic listed in the article is based on one study conducted in 2024 which found the "State-level anti-transgender laws increase past-year suicide attempts among transgender and non-binary young people in the USA.""Enacting state-level anti-transgender laws increased incidents of past-year suicide attempts among ['LGBTQ'] young people by 7–72%," it claimed.As reported by City Journal, the study promoted a "narrative of cause and effect," confusing correlation with causation.This is demonstrated by what a lead author of the study, Wilson Lee, wrote about the research on his Linkedin.."In this study, we presented causal evidence that enacting state-level anti-transgender legislation increased suicide attempts among transgender and nonbinary young people in the US.""We’ve long known that the associations between anti-transgender policies and negative health outcomes for 'LGBTQ+' young people exist, but this is the first time any study has shown this causal relationship," explained co-author Ronita Nath to CNN.Two years after the study was published, the same authors released an analysis that went through the methodology of the study, revealing some of their methodological flaws.The sample the authors had used was very small — roughly 100 young people in a single state (Idaho) at a time when the state's "anti-transgender laws" were not in effect..For the study, the authors used a survey from the Trevor Project, an American advocacy organization among "LGBTQ+ young people," polling youth aged 13-24 between the years 2018 and 2022.The survey itself had a sample that was non-representative of the population with a total of 35,196 minor respondents.Most of the respondents were recruited through social media.As City Journal claims, most of these kinds of surveys are unreliable.This is because people's answers don't always align with what researchers are looking for..For example, in a 2015 US Transgender Survey, respondents' answers showed positive mental health benefits from puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.Researcher Michael Biggs found that three quarters of respondents surveyed said they took puberty blockers at 18, which doesn't make sense.Even the survey authors acknowledged "the question may have been misinterpreted by some respondents who confused puberty blockers with the hormone therapy given to adults and older adolescents."On top of this, many respondents were recruited by social advocacy networks and were likely more politically engaged and aware of transgender-movement politics..City Journal speculates that the Trevor Project survey respondents, on whom the trans law study was based off, could have potentially been motivated to produce answers the Trevor Project wanted to see.It is also noteworthy to look at the people surveyed being referred to as "LGBTQ young people" instead of gender clinic referred youth whom you'd expect would give a better idea of the link between "anti-transgender laws" and suicide attempts."If we want to know how age-minimum restrictions on medical transition affect suicide attempt rates, it might make sense to focus on data from kids who seek medical transition," stated City Journal."By including data from kids who identify as transgender but do not seek medical transition (a larger group than those seeking medical interventions), we risk 'contaminating' the sample, as those kids may have different psychological response mechanisms.".There is also an issue about how the authors of the study define "anti-transgender laws."Of the 48 laws included in the study, 30 prohibit males from competing against females in female sports and only seven impose age minimums for access to pharmaceutical interventions.By generalizing all these laws as "anti-transgender" the study fails to capture the effect each one individually has.Treating each one as one and the same, the authors assume each have the same psychological impact on adolescents who identify as transgender.The study's authors' "assumption that all 'LGBTQ young people' — a category, note, that includes gay, lesbian, bisexual, and gender-nonconforming ('queer') youth, not just youth who identify as the opposite sex and seek medical interventions—would respond in a similar manner to both kinds of laws covered seems highly dubious," claimed the City Journal article..Back to the billboard, as Hughes puts it, "This irresponsible messaging tells already vulnerable youth that the normal response to restrictions on unproven life-altering drugs is suicide."This is something that is acknowledged by many suicide prevention experts: suicide is a socially contagious behaviour."There is a serious and very real risk of imitation. We’ve known for centuries that suicide is socially contagious," stated Hughes."And now, already distressed adolescents are being told that young people just like them are committing suicide in response to similar legislation. This risks planting the idea into already susceptible minds.".Hughes continues that using "suicide as a slogan" as a "political battering ram is despicable beyond words."