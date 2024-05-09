'SUMMER OF DISCONTENT': Federal workers furious they have to return to office

Amidst growing discontent, federal union executives have voiced strong opposition to a recent directive from the Treasury Board mandating teleworking employees to return to their worksites for at least three days per week. Chris Aylward, president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, expressed frustration, alleging that the cabinet had gone back on a previous agreement to negotiate telework arrangements, said Blacklock's Reporter."Workers feel betrayed," Aylward stated during a press briefing. "We will be using every recourse we have available to fight this mandate and enforce a telework model that works for workers."The controversy stems from a settlement reached on May 3, 2023, between the Treasury Board and the striking Alliance, wherein it was agreed that employee rights concerning virtual work would be safeguarded through a grievance process. However, a subsequent order issued on May 1, 2024, by the Treasury Board stipulated that all employees must return to the office for a minimum of three days weekly starting September 9. Aylward criticized the lack of consultation, stating, "We are asking the government for some respect."In response to questions regarding the government's prerogative, Aylward reiterated the importance of the agreement reached with the Trudeau Liberal government, emphasizing the need for joint panels to assess telework arrangements on a case-by-case basis."We will be encouraging our members to file tens of thousands of individual grievances to force this government to withdraw their mandate," Aylward asserted, warning of a "summer of discontent" ahead.The dissatisfaction extends beyond the Public Service Alliance, with executives from other unions, including the Association of Canadian Financial Officers, Canadian Association of Professional Employees, and Professional Institute of the Public Service, joining in the protest against the order. However, Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon dismissed their concerns, stating, "A decision was made."Despite the backlash, MacKinnon defended the directive, asserting that transitioning from two to three days of in-office work, with four days for executives, was an appropriate decision.The transition back to in-person work comes after federal offices were largely shut down in response to the pandemic in 2020. According to a submission from the Treasury Board to the Senate national finance committee in 2023, the extent of telework made it difficult to determine how many federal employees continued to work remotely.The implementation of the telework order has sparked widespread discontent among federal employees, with concerns raised about the abrupt shift and its impact on work-life balance and safety amidst ongoing uncertainties related to the pandemic.