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Suncor beats profit forecasts, raises dividend 10% as oil prices climb

Suncor Energy is raising its quarterly dividend 10% after stronger oil prices and refining margins pushed third-quarter earnings above analysts’ expectations, despite a decline in production.
Suncor Energy is raising its quarterly dividend 10% after stronger oil prices and refining margins pushed third-quarter earnings above analysts’ expectations, despite a decline in production.Courtesy of IFC Markets
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Energy
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Suncor Energy Services Inc