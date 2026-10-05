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Suncor trims East Coast operations with sale of three offshore oil stakes

Suncor
SuncorWS Files
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Suncor Energy
Rich Kruger
Suncor
Offshore Oil Resources
Cenovus
Offshore Oil Project
Macdonald-Laurier Institute
Heather Exner-Pirot
Jon McKenzie
Ithaca
Yaniv Friedman
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Western Standard
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