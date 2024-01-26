Sundre man shot to death

Sundre RCMP, in collaboration with the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, is currently conducting an investigation into the shooting death of an adult male in Mountain View County.The incident unfolded at approximately 12:17 pm onThursday, when Sundre RCMP received a distress call reporting a shooting northwest of Sundre. Officers discovered an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite immediate life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was officially pronounced deceased.In light of the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken control of the investigation. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed pending the notification of next of kin.Sundre is 100 km northwest of Calgary.