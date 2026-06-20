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Sundre parade controversy draws hundreds to Alberta independence cruise

Independence supporters cruised through Sundre on Saturday without incident after the town’s annual rodeo parade was cancelled earlier this week following controversy surrounding an Alberta flag-themed float.
Independence supporters cruised through Sundre on Saturday without incident after the town’s annual rodeo parade was cancelled earlier this week following controversy surrounding an Alberta flag-themed float.WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Sundre
Sundre Pro Rodeo
Alberta independence movement
Al Bertan
cruise to alberta independence
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