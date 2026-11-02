News

Supervisor suffers life-altering injuries after confronting youths who targeted Air Cadets selling poppies

Supervisor, 59, attacked inside Centre Mall restaurant after two youths blew air horn into ears of cadets.
Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton Police ServiceHamilton Police Service
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Crime
Violence
Remembrance Day
Aggravated Assault
Air Cadets
City of Hamilton