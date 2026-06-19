Support for death penalty reaches 60% in Canada

TORONTO — Support for reinstating the death penalty in Canada has increased over the past year, according to a new national survey released by Research Co.The poll found that 60% of Canadians support bringing back capital punishment for murder convictions, up six percentage points from a similar survey conducted in February 2025. Thirty percent oppose reinstatement, while 10% remain undecided.Canada abolished the death penalty for murder in July 1976.The survey, conducted online between June 4 and June 6, sampled 1,001 adults across Canada. Results were weighted according to census data for age, gender and region. Research Co. reports a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.Regional support for reinstating capital punishment was highest in British Columbia and Saskatchewan-Manitoba, where 67% of respondents favoured its return. Support was also strong in Alberta at 65% and Ontario at 62%. Quebec recorded the lowest level of support, though 50% of respondents in the province still backed reinstatement.The poll also examined Canadians' broader views on capital punishment. A majority of respondents, 56%, said the death penalty is "sometimes appropriate." Twenty-three percent said it is "never appropriate," while 14% said it is "always appropriate.".When asked to choose between two sentencing approaches for convicted murderers, 49% preferred life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, while 39% selected the death penalty. Twelve percent were unsure.Research Co. found that supporters of capital punishment most commonly cited the belief that the punishment fits the crime, with 56% agreeing that a convicted murderer who has taken a life should face the same consequence. Just over half, 52%, said they believe the death penalty would deter potential murderers.Other reasons cited by supporters included providing closure to victims' families (49%), reducing costs associated with long-term incarceration (46%), and the belief that murderers cannot be rehabilitated (31%).Among opponents, the most commonly cited concern was the possibility of wrongful convictions, with 66% expressing concern that an innocent person could be executed. Nearly half, 49%, said convicted murderers should instead serve prison sentences imposed by judges.Other objections included doubts that capital punishment would deter crime (39%), opposition to taking a convicted murderer's life (35%), and the belief that offenders can be rehabilitated (18%).The survey also found differences among political supporters. According to Research Co., majorities of Canadians who voted Liberal or New Democratic Party in the 2025 federal election preferred life imprisonment without parole, while a majority of Conservative voters favoured reinstating the death penalty.Research Co. president Mario Canseco said opinions on how to handle murder convictions remain sharply divided along political lines."While majorities of Canadians who voted for the Liberals or the New Democrats in 2025 would maintain life imprisonment without parole, most Conservatives would bring back the death penalty," Canseco said in a statement.The findings suggest public support for capital punishment has grown since last year, even though life imprisonment without parole remains the preferred sentencing option among a plurality of Canadians.