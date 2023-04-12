Clear East Hastings Street

Two women’s support groups said they're appalled by the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Police Department (VPD) removing the homeless encampments on the Downtown Eastside without proper supports.

“Had we known about this in advance, we could have pointed out concerns and at the very least, planned to make sure the women were safe,” said Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre (DEWC) Executive Director Alice Kendall in a press release.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

They'll say ANYTHING to keep an open drug market on the streets going

