Supreme Court allows former Alberta MLA’s lawsuit against chief electoral officer to proceed

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a civil lawsuit launched by former Alberta MLA Joe Anglin against the province’s former Chief Electoral Officer can proceed, marking a significant legal victory in a dispute stemming from the 2015 provincial election.In a decision released Friday, the country's highest court dismissed an appeal by former Chief Electoral Officer Glen Resler, allowing most of Anglin's claim to move forward.Anglin, who represented the Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre riding from 2012 to 2015, was seeking re-election when he became the subject of several enforcement actions by Elections Alberta.During the campaign, Resler fined Anglin and ordered the removal of at least 25 campaign signs because they identified him as an MLA after the election had been called and because sponsorship information on the signs did not meet prescribed size requirements. Anglin was also fined for allegedly failing to take reasonable steps to protect a voters list in his possession.After unsuccessfully challenging the fines through separate legal proceedings, Anglin launched a civil lawsuit alleging Resler interfered with his campaign, damaged his reputation and contributed to his electoral defeat.The lawsuit seeks financial compensation and alleges Resler misused his public office, improperly told media outlets that Anglin's signs were illegal and was involved in the removal or destruction of campaign signs.The Supreme Court ruled that Anglin's claim raises legitimate legal issues that deserve to be heard at trial..Writing for the majority, Justice Sheilah Martin Moreau said the lawsuit is not an attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2015 election because Anglin is seeking damages rather than challenging who was elected.The court also found the claim is not an abuse of process because it raises allegations that were not addressed in previous proceedings, including claims that Resler knowingly misused public powers to harm Anglin's campaign.The justices further ruled that neither Resler's position as Chief Electoral Officer nor Alberta's Election Act shields him from the lawsuit at this stage. While the legislation provides immunity for actions taken in good faith, Anglin alleges Resler acted in bad faith.The ruling does not determine whether Anglin's allegations are true. Instead, it clears the way for the case to proceed so the claims can be examined on their merits.Following the decision, Anglin called the ruling "a significant victory for holding Alberta's Chief Electoral Officer and others accountable for tortious conduct causing harm."Anglin noted that none of the factual allegations central to his lawsuit have yet been fully adjudicated in court."The issue is not about a $250 fine," Anglin said in a statement."This issue is about the abuse of power employed by a public official for nearly a decade."Anglin also accused Elections Alberta of spending substantial public resources pursuing investigations against him, claiming the office spent an estimated $3 million in an effort to enforce a $250 fine.Those allegations have not been tested in court.Anglin said he intends to continue pursuing the case, arguing that successful litigation could help deter future abuses of bureaucratic power in Alberta.The matter will now return to the lower courts for further proceedings.