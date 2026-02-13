Supreme Court invalidates Liberal win in Quebec riding

The Supreme Court has invalidated last spring's election results in a Quebec riding.Montreal's riding of Terrebonne was initially won by Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste, in last April's federal election by one vote over the Bloc Quebecois candidate, Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné.Reported by the Canadian Press, Friday, justices announced the results were invalidated following a hearing on the case that same day.After the election, a woman in the Terrebonne riding revealed she had mailed in her vote for the Bloc, but discovered it had never been counted, because her ballot had been returned due to an error on the envelope's address..Desgagné's lawyer, Julius Grey, told the justice at the hearing they must ensure the right person is sitting in parliament.Prior to this hearing, in October, the Supreme Court had rejected Desgagné's bid for a new election.They had stated that a case like this of "human error" would "open a Pandora’s box of future possible contestations."There will be a byelection in the riding.It must be called by the government no later than August 13, 2026, with the actual voting taking place several weeks after it is called.