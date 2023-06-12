Russell Brown

Justice Russell Brown, right, is congratulated by Associate Chief Justice John Rooke after being sworn in to the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench in 2013. 

 Courtesy University of Alberta

The Canadian Judicial Council (CJC) said Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown has retired effective immediately. 

The CJC was reviewing a complaint into the alleged misconduct of Brown, stemming from events which took place while he attended a banquet in Arizona in January, according to a Monday press release.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Wanna bet he was a Truedolt appointee?

Betty McIvor
Betty McIvor

He was a conservative appointee. If he'd been a liberal appointee he likely would not have been investigated. Sorry for being so cynical.

Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

This is extremely suspect. This is what the lawyer for veterans said happened to any of the Canadian military leadership who would resist implementation of a vax mandate. Three or four in a row fell to misconduct allegations until the Trudeau government got in the one they wanted. Harper appointed this young Alberta judge because he would be sensible and stay for years and he's just been sorted out.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[angry]

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

All Canadian institutions are run by corrupt terrorists as the covid scamdemic showed us unequivocally

Not one of the corrupt institutions stood up against the most egregious human rights violations in Canadian and human history

Imagine a country where you could loose your job and income if you refused a deadly poisonous for profit medical injection?

All condoned and supported by our institutions in Canada!

Unbelievable and unprecedented evil and corruption has enveloped Canada under the child molesting pedophile Trudeau

fpenner
fpenner

Yes indeed! And the widespread corruption was largely unnoticed before this.

