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Supreme Court nominee warns judges against media commentary, says private press meetings carry risks

Supreme Court nominee Glenn Joyal.
Supreme Court nominee Glenn Joyal.Canadian Lawyer Magazine
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Glenn Joyal
Richard Wagner
Andrew Lawton
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