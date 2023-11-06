Supreme Court now predominantly women as Trudeau appoints Moreau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Alberta judge Mary Moreau to the Supreme Court of Canada Monday, having nominated her several weeks prior. The majority of the nine judges on the Supreme Court of Canada are now women — marking the first time since it was established 148 years ago. Moreau, who will be replacing Russell Brown after he retires, was previously the chief justice of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta for 29 years. She has also been a deputy judge of the Supreme Court of Yukon and of the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories. Before the king’s bench, Moreau worked as a civil, criminal, and constitutional lawyer in her hometown of Edmonton.She is active in domestic and international efforts in education, ethics initiatives, and modernization in the legal world.