The Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) has refused to hear a constitutional challenge against the ban on private healthcare, bringing a BC surgeon’s 14-year court battle to an end. 

Vancouver surgeon Dr Brian Day and five patient plaintiffs who had suffered from long waits in the public system launched the legal challenge in 2009. They argued BC’s Medicare Protection Act was unconstitutional to bar doctors from billing provincial governments for services given in the public system while also earning money from private clinics. They also contested the ban that kept doctors from billing patients or their insurance companies.

The Canada Health Act, enacted in 1984 after being passed unanimously in the House of Commons, laid out criteria to ensure "reasonable access to health services without financial or other barriers." 

We really need to look at starting a new country.

The way to reduce healthcare costs in a bureaucracy is by not providing healthcare. The supreme court justices don’t have to worry about that. They’re at the front of the line whether in Canada or in US. Prime Minister doesn’t have to worry because he is at the front of the line. All the elite don’t have to worry… Us peons are at the bottom and will be killed because of no healthcare. You have cancer? Let’s monitor it for few years and see how it goes.

