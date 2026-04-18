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Supreme Court rules life insurance payout can be blocked if evidence suggests declared dead man is alive

Supreme Court of Canada
Supreme Court of CanadaScreenshot: Google Maps
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Cdnpoli
Supreme Court
Chief Justice Richard Wagner
Hooshang Imanpoorsaid
Ivari Canada

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